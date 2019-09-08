CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $47.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CF. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Cowen set a $59.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $57.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.78.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

In related news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $4,591,665.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in CF Industries by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

