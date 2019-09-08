CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives C$4.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.08.

CEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.03. 281,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a market cap of $539.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.45. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

