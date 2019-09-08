Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Cut by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,651 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 105.2% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 476.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 61,939 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. 1,620,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,992. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,992,525.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,353.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,345 shares of company stock worth $9,172,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

