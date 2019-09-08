Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06).

CATB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CATB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 24,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,168. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,189,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

