Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $173.31. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.67 and its 200 day moving average is $144.86.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,867,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

