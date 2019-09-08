Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,175,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $752,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 131.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 1,191,671 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Carnival by 7,492.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 639,965 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Carnival by 151.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 642,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 387,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,025,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,194,000 after buying an additional 318,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.26.

CCL stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $45.72. 3,411,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,674. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

