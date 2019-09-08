Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSU. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an average rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC restated an average rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 77.25% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 242,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,517.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,150,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,199 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 921.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 301.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.