Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.31% of Capital One Financial worth $560,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,410,000 after acquiring an additional 580,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,612,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,099,000 after acquiring an additional 214,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

COF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.19. 1,535,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,912. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $100.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,993. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

