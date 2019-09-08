Canaccord Genuity Raises Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $33.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.66.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $474.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

