Canaccord Genuity Boosts Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $34.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 51,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,095. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mgc Venture Partners 2013 Gp, acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.