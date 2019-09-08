Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The stock has a market cap of $293.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 90.99%. The business had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth $270,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth $61,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

