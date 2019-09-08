Callisto Network (CLO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,116.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $2,116.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.33 or 0.01737917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00063832 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,025,706,456 coins and its circulating supply is 1,973,221,920 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.