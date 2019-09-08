Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 286,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $36,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $1,503,400.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,242,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,290 shares of company stock worth $12,459,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.