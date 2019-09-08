Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Boosted by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 1,323,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,476,122.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,009,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,909 shares of company stock worth $11,671,997. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

