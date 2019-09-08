Burst (BURST) Trading Up 57.7% Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. Burst has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $43,634.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,060,359,417 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

