Buckingham Research Analysts Give SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) a $67.00 Price Target

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned a $67.00 target price by equities researchers at Buckingham Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,028,000 after buying an additional 363,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,092,000 after buying an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,553,000 after buying an additional 1,686,693 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,572,000 after purchasing an additional 711,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,418,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,915,000 after purchasing an additional 171,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.