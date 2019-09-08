Brokerages Set Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $37.20

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 271.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 379.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 126.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.70. 820,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Yelp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.