Brokerages Set VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Price Target at $3.24

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in VEON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VEON by 6,219.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 414,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 408,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 7.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Prosperity Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $93,487,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. VEON has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.87.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

