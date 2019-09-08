Brokerages Set UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Target Price at $58.25

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $128,167.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 29.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,677,000 after buying an additional 894,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3,325.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,051,000 after buying an additional 727,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 278.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,829,000 after buying an additional 700,265 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 1,699,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. UGI has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

