Brokerages Set Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) PT at C$69.00

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CSFB downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.58 on Friday, hitting C$67.35. 1,878,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$47.90 and a twelve month high of C$70.25.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

