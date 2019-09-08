Brokerages Set Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) PT at $2.50

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.53% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTO remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 362,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,948. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

