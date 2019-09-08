Brokerages Set PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POL. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wellington Shields raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of PolyOne stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 249,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,690. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $45.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter worth about $772,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1,125.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 4.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

