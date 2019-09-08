Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $73.83

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 17.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.84. 459,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

