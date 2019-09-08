Brokerages Set AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Target Price at $31.00

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,472. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.15 million, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Quentin S. Blackford purchased 15,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $217,645.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,622.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,422. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,529,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 601,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 284,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 256,697 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

