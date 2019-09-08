Brokerages Set Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target at $60.33

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

ALBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 719,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,816. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 2,403.88%. Research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

