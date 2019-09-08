Brokerages Expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. TriMas reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 63,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1,552.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 54.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

