Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.62. 686,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,798. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $116.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,649. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

