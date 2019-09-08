Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $2.86. SYNNEX reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $12.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $12.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $60,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,536 shares of company stock worth $451,212 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 219.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

SNX traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 444,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

