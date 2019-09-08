Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce sales of $161.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.30 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $136.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $679.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.60 million to $708.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $767.83 million, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $818.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,024. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

