Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.50 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce sales of $161.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.30 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $136.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $679.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.60 million to $708.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $767.83 million, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $818.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,024. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.