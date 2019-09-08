Brokerages Expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to Post $1.57 EPS

Analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Iqvia reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,819,251 shares of company stock worth $441,863,046 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 9.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $16,637,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 962,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,809. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

