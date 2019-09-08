Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.91. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 265,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,399. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

