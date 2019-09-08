Brokerages Expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,351,000 after acquiring an additional 138,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Autoliv by 22.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.72. 528,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.
