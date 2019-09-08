Brokerages Expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,351,000 after acquiring an additional 138,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Autoliv by 22.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.72. 528,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

