Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Aramark reported sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $16.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $16.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Nomura raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after purchasing an additional 969,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after acquiring an additional 112,911 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 28.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 47.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 1,813,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

