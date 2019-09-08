Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.04). Tellurian also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. Tellurian’s revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,990,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 244,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,446,000 after purchasing an additional 455,246 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 58.7% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,798 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tellurian by 602.3% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,054 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 47.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,445,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 465,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,901. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tellurian has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

