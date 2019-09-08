Brokerages Anticipate SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 150,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

