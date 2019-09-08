Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). O2Micro International posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 21.79%.

Shares of OIIM remained flat at $$1.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 112,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,649,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

