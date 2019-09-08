Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 40.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 750.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 38,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,149. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.