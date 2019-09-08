Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to post sales of $74.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.96 million and the highest is $80.97 million. International Seaways posted sales of $60.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $340.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.61 million to $358.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $424.04 million, with estimates ranging from $398.42 million to $451.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $69.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,612. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $523.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

