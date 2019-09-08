Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lowered Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.39.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,006,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,780 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,006,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 949,821 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

