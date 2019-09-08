Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.99 million. ConforMIS posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year sales of $79.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.89 million to $79.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.74 million, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $83.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFMS. BTIG Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 164,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $528,995.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,253,298 shares of company stock worth $4,150,793. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 937,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,976. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

