Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AstroNova an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 1,426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 380,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 16.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 41.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 39,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,799. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.52%. Analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

