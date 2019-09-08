Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Announce $2.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of ABG traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $96.55. 102,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,255. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $38,308.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $312,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $733,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,542.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

