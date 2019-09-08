Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,214 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Broadcom by 257.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,388 shares of company stock worth $23,607,682 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $291.91. 1,329,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,732. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $286.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.