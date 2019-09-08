BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWAY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at $572,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at $3,176,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

