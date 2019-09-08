BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.40.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 4,724,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. BOX has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 462.37%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,084,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,538,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,790,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.