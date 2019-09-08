Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $122,957.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,649. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,873,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

