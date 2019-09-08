Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 2.8% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Boston Scientific worth $236,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,413,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,179,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

BSX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,873,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,928. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,710 shares of company stock worth $3,659,649 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

