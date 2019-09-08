BOScoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.88 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $33,314.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 940,792,050 coins and its circulating supply is 668,847,370 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

