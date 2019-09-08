Bonpay (BON) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $109,211.00 and approximately $9,628.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00216547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.01310695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

