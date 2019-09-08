BOMB (BOMB) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00021621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $294,498.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002691 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00147730 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,361.38 or 0.99285736 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000580 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 958,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,447 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

